Covid-19 and its impacts on the world

I believe that the world is the strongest place where people fight their battles everyday. And considering the current situation, right now we all are fighting a battle from Covid-19 for more than a year now. The battle which startled the entire world completely.

Initially, it was perplexing to watch everything turning over to a cliff edge. The implications of lockdown were immediately enforced globally for the safety measures and it was strongly insinuated to the public to be quarantined although these defensive containments caused major economic, social and mental meltdown all over the world. We all were a part of this flare up because it wasn’t just the couple of countries who were ruffled into this pandemic, it was the whole world. This pandemic was spreading like Wi-Fi. We all have heard people using the phrase that it was a silent storm when they want to emphasize on their ordeals and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration if I say that this pandemic did come as a silent storm. The destruction went all the way to every aspect of life and world. It was the bolt from the blue. A perfect storm which swamped everything.

- Advertisement -

The rate of poverty increased like the temperature in summer. Travel, trade, agriculture and globalization was muddled, people lost their jobs due to the lockdown and this unforeseen pandemic also challenged the healthcare systems. Moreover, mental health, the issue which is considered taboo in our society was and is on stake. Quarantining halted and extricated people from getting physically hurt but it gave rise to the mental meltdowns. So, after everything we went through this year because of covid-19, it wouldn’t be absurd to say that sadly it broke the whole world and system. We saw everything falling apart from out of the frying pan and into the fire.

The fear and anxiety that this virus precipitated was overwhelming, brooding about the health of your family and your loved ones was stressful and the dilemma social distancing caused was beyond our understanding. It is the distressing series of untoward situations that has been hanging over our head like a sword for more than a year and God knows when it is going to end. All we can do is to hope for the best because every cloud has a silver lining and try to be that silver line in other people’s life in such situations.

Dawam-e-Zehra

Karachi