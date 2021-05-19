A new world

The pandemic has reshaped the core faith, politics and economic structure of world societies. It is re-writing international relations, as the nations kept attention inward and saved their economies as well as people. One thing can be said with certainty that despite advances in science and technology we are not ahead of such disasters. Pandemic has accelerated the probability of shifting global dominance from west to east, indications are also being generated towards China that it has won the ground, yet it is not about government but about efficiency of governance, quality of leadership and public trust. At last, brand democracies failed and suffered a grave blow to this crisis. Moreover, the selfish attitude was inimical of self-serving political leaders towards nature, alarming threats were ignored and collected responsibility was in dire need to be taken. If we don’t change our way of life we will continue to face a similar crisis. Our future depends on decisions we make today, global politics requires responsible leadership which makes sensible decisions, something needs to change before another future outbreak occurs, but it seems as though our world health leaders are not eager to take serious actions to improve the relationship between nature and humankind.

Shafi Ahmed Khowaja

Hyderabad