NATIONAL

PML-N tables resolution against Israeli brutalities in Palestine

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday tabled a resolution in National Assembly against the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine.

The resolution demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to take action against the attacks of Israel’s forces on innocent Palestinians.

It also urged the international community and Muslim countries to adopt effective strategies to counter Israel.

The development came after the death toll from Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip rose to 197, including 34 women and 58 children.

The bombardment of the Gaza Strip entered a second week with more air raids, killing at least 33 Palestinians, wounding dozens more, and flattening at least two residential buildings.

More than 180, including at least 58 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the last week. More than 1,000 have been hurt. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 people.

INP

