As reported by UNICEF and Meta-Meta, waterborne diseases have been the cause of a mortality rate as high as 128/1,000 per year and about 230,000 infants (below the age of 5 years) in Pakistan expire annually due to waterborne diseases. This specifies that water pollution is one of the major threats to public health in Pakistan. Drinking water sources contaminated with toxic metals, pesticides and coliforms throughout the country as the range of drinking water quality restrictions set by the World Health Organization (WHO) are frequently violated.

Improper disposal of municipal and industrial wastes, poor drinking water supply systems, poor sanitary, disinfection practices and lack of water filtration are the major causes of microbial and other hazardous contamination of drinking water in the country. In addition, a lack of public awareness and feeble implementation of environmental laws further aggravate the problem. To stop further deterioration of water quality, improvement of existing quality and to protect the public from widespread waterborne diseases; there is an urgent need for implementation of preventive measures e.g. proper sewage treatment and management, avoid direct dumping into the water system, proper deposition of trash, insist on using environmentally safe products, practice tree planting, practice organic farming, etc

Taqdees Zafar

Islamabad

 

