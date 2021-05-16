Opinion

Herd immunity

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
16
0

The government lifted the lockdown on May 8, about two weeks before Eidul Fitr. Transport and most businesses have re-opened but cinemas, theatres and schools remain closed. There has been growing debate among experts globally on whether populous developing nations can afford comprehensive social distancing measures to contain the coronavirus while avoiding economic ruin. Some officials have suggested “herd immunity” could contain the virus, a situation where enough people in a population have developed immunity to an infection to be able to effectively stop that disease from spreading. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned countries that have “lax measures” in place against counting on herd immunity to halt the spread of Covid-19. Yet even those advocating rolling back strict lockdowns in developing nations are alarmed at the teeming crowds in Pakistan’s streets, shopping malls and mosques, the ramping up of domestic flights, and the movement of millions of people for the Eid holiday. In my opinion, smarter strategy would be to allow people out for core economic and public health activities, rather than a total relaxation of rules. “There should still be complete bans on religious gatherings and social gatherings those are things for which we need to see much better.

Zill-e-Huma

Rawalpindi

 

Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

