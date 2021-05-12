It is a bitter fact that a huge number of our young generation use narcotics. We can see a large number of heroin-addicts in markets, graveyards and public parks. Men, women and even children beg money from people and go straight to the drug-seller and buy the dose of heroin. There are numerous reasons for widespread social evil. The most horrible is unemployment. Lack of employment throws the young generation into the void. A young mind is too tender to bear any act of injustice. When the young men see the open violation justice, they get frustrated. This type of disappointment is very dangerous. Most of the time it forces the young men to commit suicide. This disillusion people can do anything. Some of them turn towards unlawful activities and become bank dacoits or terrorist. But most of them become drug addicts. The effects of drug addiction are multi layered. Complex and integrated in a way that one links to the other. One man addiction turns into family destruction. As an individual he loses his identity and integrity in the society while his family loses their social position. The family members of an addict pay the cost of his addiction throughout their lives in different ways. They face taunt, tease, social isolation and stigma. Lack of awareness about the harmful effects of drug is another reason. Our curriculum does not provides students with the necessary information on drug use, prevention and treatment.

MEHLUB MUHAMMAD AKRAM

- Advertisement -

KARACHI