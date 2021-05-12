Opinion

Why no let up in CoronaVirus?

By Editor's Mail
The federal and provincial governments are doing their maximum possible including complete lockdown to check and control spreading of epidemic of Corona Virus and save as much precious lives as possible from becoming its unfortunate victims.

But the indifferent and irresponsible attitudes of the people by a large here, there and every where is causing more and more Covid-19 casualties in cities and towns.

The other night I drove with my family members from Jauhar Town to Bahria Town in Lahore to pay the usual pre-Eid greeting visit to my elder sister. I ensured that only limited number of us are seated in my son’s car.

But on the way to Bahria Town and return to my residence in Jauhar Town, I regretfully and painfully noticed that though people were wearing face masks but still sizeable number of them were not wearing masks and seemed least bothered in this regard in a very irresponsible manner . Further, there was no checking of any sort, there were no street lights and shutter down stealthy business was also going on at some places. The only relief was no unusual rush and traffic jam on the roads.

I want to avail the opportunity to appeal to the religious scholars, ulema and mashaikh as well as politicians irrespective of their political affiliations to persistently keep appealing to the people to strictly  follow SOPs , wear face masks and  maintain social distances to save their as well as others lives . Their silence by and large in this respect cannot be appreciated at all. Opposition parties leaders should pause in lashing out at the government for the time being and keep exhorting people under their influence to observe SOPs strictly, regularly and punctually. There will be lot of  time to criticize and lash out at the rulers if all of us survive COVID-19 pandemic with the continued blessings of Almighty Allah, please.Thanks.

M Z RIFAT 

LAHORE

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

