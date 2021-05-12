Opinion

Doing the same and expecting different things 

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
4
0

One wonders, why our political parties do not accept results of general election or by-elections when they lose. Devoid of the public pulse, they make tall claims to move Pakistan from third World Country to a developed one but strenuous efforts in the right direction is always missing. Their main purpose is always to gain power. Not a single election was ever accepted without crying foul, rigging, stealing, or tampering allegations. They do not initiate strategic projects for future benefits, but short-cut schemes for their own publicity. The British during their rule established missionary schools, hospitals, canals, railways, and many other institutions for benefit of future generations. Our politicians on the contrary failed to establish projects with a vision. They were rather busy leg-pulling and conspiring to topple the sitting governments to lay their hand on power. They have driven Pakistan’s economy into a debt trap that is difficult to come out of. They must realize that no single person or party is responsible, but everyone has contributed to bringing the country to this misery. Instead of hoodwinking people, they should all confess their own mistakes and vow to work together for the betterment of the country. If they keep doing what they have been doing for the last seven decades, they should not expect any different results. In that case, God forbid, our country is bound to disappear in the pages of history.

Raja Shafaatullah

- Advertisement -

Islamabad

Previous articleWhy no let up in CoronaVirus?
Next articleEidul Fitr to be celebrated today as RHC makes last-minute announcement
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Redressal of public grievances: where to start

Imran Khan has finally decided to redress the grievances of the expatriate community. He termed them as an asset of the country whose wellbeing...
Read more
Comment

Fifth generation warfare: reality or false alarm?

By: Aqsa Batool In the truest sense, the constant repetition of phrase ‘fifth generation warfare’ by our military leaders in every media conference has been...
Read more
Comment

Nuclear material for sale!

Amid the raging pandemic in the southern Indian state of Maharashtra, the anti-terrorism squad arrested  on May 6, two persons (Jagar Jayesh Pandya and...
Read more
Letters

Why no let up in CoronaVirus?

The federal and provincial governments are doing their maximum possible including complete lockdown to check and control spreading of epidemic of Corona Virus and...
Read more
Letters

Drug addiction 

It is a bitter fact that a huge number of our young generation use narcotics. We can see a large number of heroin-addicts in...
Read more
Letters

Setting our house in order 

Sir, A state exists to serve citizens, protect their lives and invest in upgrading infrastructure, while keeping pace with technological advances. A state levies...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Doing the same and expecting different things 

One wonders, why our political parties do not accept results of general election or by-elections when they lose. Devoid of the public pulse, they...

Why no let up in CoronaVirus?

Drug addiction 

Setting our house in order 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.