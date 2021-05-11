Opinion

Biden’s Afghan policy

Challenge and reward for Pakistan

Editorial
By Editorial
0
0

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, accompanied by the DG ISI, met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan National Reconciliation Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah. The two Pakistani officials reiterated that Pakistan would always support an ‘Afghan-led, Afghan-owned’ peace process based on mutual consensus. The stand implied that Pakistan would continue to help the Afghan government and the Taliban to hammer out an inclusive power-sharing agreement acceptable to Afghan stakeholders.

Pakistan is already trying to bring the Taliban back to negotiations with the Afghan government. It also wants the two sides to create conditions conducive for talks. The declaration by the Taliban of a three day ceasefire during the Eid is a welcome development

- Advertisement -

The visit came only days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a bleak message to various stakeholders in Afghan peace, including Pakistan. Mr Blinken maintained that the plan to withdraw all foreign troops by September 11 should be an eye-opener for all “free riders” in the neighbourhood. “They now have to decide, including Pakistan, where their interests lie, and, if they have influence, how to use it.” The Secretary argued that it was not in the interest of Pakistan to see Afghanistan winding up in a civil war, because that would produce a massive refugee flow with all its horrible consequences coming in its wake. Other countries too should be concerned about the export of extremism, drugs, and so on, he said.

In other words it is in the interest of Pakistan to do whatever it takes to bring the two combatants, that is, the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban, onboard. As far as the USA is concerned, its engagement will be limited to supporting Afghanistan economically , through development assistance, humanitarian aid and support for its security forces.

This gives Pakistan an opportunity to win over the hearts and minds of the Afghan people by playing the role of the harbinger of peace in the war-ravaged country. Once an inclusive administration is in place and the civil war ends through Pakistan’s diplomacy, it would be possible to increase connectivity in the region through CPEC. This would bring prosperity to the region besides enhancing Pakistan’s prestige. All depends on the negotiating skills of those conducting talks with the Afghan government and Taliban.

Previous articleForeign minister’s faux pas 
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Foreign minister’s faux pas 

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has retracted a statement he made during an interview where he unexpectedly said that the revocation of Article 370...
Read more
Comment

The big question posed by HRW’s report

Washington Watch While reading Human Rights Watch’s (HRW) monumental report “A Threshold Crossed” I felt a range of emotions. It also left me with one...
Read more
Comment

Conquering without fighting in the field

Scads of wars have been waged throughout human history with distinct ways and weapons. Different kinds of military tools and techniques were used to...
Read more
Comment

Why the USA failed in Afghanistan

While the intra-Afghan dialogue still seems a non-starter in terms of any substantive progress on the political future of the country and the modalities...
Read more
Comment

Shopkeepers vs ordinary mortals

One hears that the French language offers a rich array to choose from when it comes to insulting phrases. That Napoleon, who was an...
Read more
Comment

To fight or to flee

All living creatures, including human beings, have to make a choice when confronted: fight or flight.  Introduced by the physiologist Walter Bradford Cannon, it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Why the USA failed in Afghanistan

While the intra-Afghan dialogue still seems a non-starter in terms of any substantive progress on the political future of the country and the modalities...

OIC condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

At least eight killed in Russian school shooting: local authorities

PM warns India against becoming a pawn in western world’s China containment policy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.