Lock down or lockup

By Editor's Mail
Quarantine, lock down, and physical distancing are the one of useful ways to minimize the spreading of coronavirus disease among communities, and if these steps were taken effectively we would have a better position , after first lock down of 15 days we had a clear picture of effected people and the healthy community, 2nd step should be the treatment of infected and isolation of others, 3rd step should be disinfection of markets and public places, and 4th step would be lifting of lock down toward normal life with extra care followed by strict SOPs. Unfortunately this was not effectively happened in Pakistan because of several multidimensional reasons including failure of proper coordination between federal and provincial government, non-serious attitude of general public toward pandemic, lack of trust on government, disobeying of lock down policies, economic crisis and failure of government to address the problem of daily income wagers. One of the main reason of failure is improper implementation of lock down. Markets were opened, hardly 10% public use face masks, sanitizers and maintained social distances during grocery and in small markets, even shopkeepers are failed to follow SOP’s resulted in increased in local transmission of cases more than 28000 and death of 600 plus people and this figure may not be accurate because we do not have enough testing kits for everyone, as day passes, the graph is increasing. Now government is going to lift up lock down without achieving sustainable decline in new cases and this will lead to grow number of cases and death exponentially because we don’t have proper framework with explicit rationale ground for determine how, where and when the relaxation should be given. The first and foremost objective should be to save the life of masses, by averting the health care system collapse, to prevent the enormous economic damage and with least compromising on people emotional well and good well-being. There is emergency need of proper policy making, implementation and precisely adjustment of intervention where necessary with the passage of time to keep the number at acceptable level throughout the country. If timely Nobel decisions would not be taken, than there would be unmitigated humanitarian catastrophe waiting for us.

Fayyaz Salih Hussain

Karachi

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

Pakistan Today
