Surprisingly similar

By Editor's Mail
Science and religion are similar in some areas and different in other areas. Science can be measured. Religion, not so much .Religion is closer to philosophy and the ethical part of subject. Science is closer to discrete and quantitatively aspects. They both perform different function you don’t use science to answer ethical question and you don’t use religion to measure the universe. Science say that the big bang was the beginning of the universe. Religion says we were created in the likeness of god. Both science and religion have fair points to consider. Science like the universe but doesn’t like the personal God mythology stuff. Religion focuses more on the personal God aspect and less on the overall big picture of energy. Both organization love authority, Although religion probably like it a tad more. Science still praises the large scientific institution’s and school however.

Tahir Ayaz

Islamabad

