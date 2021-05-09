HEADLINES

Will explore legal options against bail granted to Shehbaz: Fawad

By Staff Report
CHAUDHARY FAWAD HUSSAIN, FEDERAL MINISTER FOR INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING AND ADVISOR TO PM ON ACCOUNTABILITY & INTERIOR, MIRZA SHAHZAD AKBAR ADDRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE IN ISLAMABAD ON MAY 9, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the government will explore legal options against a court order that paved the way for National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday permitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief to travel to the United Kingdom between May 8 and July 3 for a medical check-up in a ruling that drew criticism from the government. He had petitioned the court, saying he is a cancer survivor who now needs treatment abroad

Angered, Chaudhry described the ruling as a “joke” that he said could help Sharif “escape the law as his brother did” in 2019.

In a press conference along with Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Chaudhry reiterated the government has no personal vendetta against the Sharif family.

“We are only fighting against the organised corruption committed in [the last] 20 years during the reign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),” he said.

Allowing Sharif [accused in mega graft cases] to go abroad and detaining ordinary people on minor offences will destroy the very fabric of our judicial system, the minister said.

The government, he said, believes the law should be equal for everyone and Sharif should also face cases in the courts instead of seeking opportunities, on one pretext or the other, to escape from the law.

He also wondered how the government could trust his guarantee to return to the country when he had not been able to fulfil the same assurance for his brother and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The question is how can his guarantee [to return] be accepted when he couldn’t fulfil another absconder’s [Nawaz] guarantee,” he questioned.

“When he was giving Nawaz’s guarantee, we had the hope at the time that NAB and the court would call him and ask that he had given a guarantee for Nawaz and had to come back with him so where has he [Nawaz] gone?”

The minister observed the opposition had the same stance and pointed to the call by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for Nawaz’s return during a conversation with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. “The opposition itself thinks that Nawaz is a fugitive.”

Chaudhry said the manner in which permission was granted to Sharif to go abroad was a reflection of the “rot in the [judicial] system”. He also questioned the speed with which Sharif’s application for bail was heard and decided on.

The minister said giving permission to Sharif to go abroad would mean “setting aside the rights of thousands of prisoners”. “We forget them, acknowledge the class system and allow Shehbaz to go abroad while the rest of the prisoners don’t have the right to even get treatment outside of jail.”

Sharif faces corruption charges in three separate court cases. He was released on bail last month on a court order, about seven months after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for involvement in money laundering and being in possession of assets disproportionate to declared income.

Nawaz, convicted of corruption, lives in self-exile in London. He was released from prison in 2019 on bail to seek medical treatment abroad but never returned home.

The government last December started the process to reach an extradition treaty with Britain that would pave the way for the UK to hand over the PML-N supreme leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar said the government will file an appeal against the bail orders as the court “was not properly assisted” in the case.

All court orders like this, he said, “are challenged in court and there is a process to it”.

He said the Supreme Court had deliberated on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) and standard operating procedures (SOPs) existed for it.

“Because issues have been raised regarding it and some clarifications are [needed], the government will appeal this order on those basis and after that, it will be seen what the next step will be.”

Previous articleThree TTP militants arrested
Next articlePIA airlifts 1m doses of Sinovac vaccine
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

All vaccines used in Pakistan are being monitored, says health services DG

Health Services Director General (DG) Rana Safdar on Sunday said that all vaccines being used in Pakistan are being "strictly monitored" and rejected concerns...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal Bhutto felicitates party workers on winning NA-249 by-election even after recount

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday has felicitated his party workers on winning the by-election in National Assembly (NA)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top leadership condemns Israeli violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: The top civilian leadership on Sunday condemned Israel’s “apartheid” practices and violent attacks on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque that left more than 200...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM to perform Ummrah on Sunday, meet Imam-e-Kaaba

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform Umrah on Sunday and meet the Imam-e-Kaaba as part of his official tour of Saudi Arabia, Senator Faisal...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh enters lockdown ahead of Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday imposed a general quarantine across the province to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions targetted travel and...
Read more
HEADLINES

PIA airlifts 1m doses of Sinovac vaccine

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted yet another consignment of one million doses of Sinovac Biotech vaccine from Beijing. “More flights of the national...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Traders-lockdown
KARACHI

Sindh enters lockdown ahead of Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday imposed a general quarantine across the province to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions targetted travel and...

PIA airlifts 1m doses of Sinovac vaccine

Will explore legal options against bail granted to Shehbaz: Fawad

Three TTP militants arrested

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.