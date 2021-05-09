PIA airlifts 1m doses of Sinovac vaccine

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted yet another consignment of one million doses of Sinovac Biotech vaccine from Beijing.

“More flights of the national carrier are expected to airlift more consignments of Sinovac vaccines procured from China between May 13-15 and by the end of May”, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA country manager in China, told APP.

The government has so far procured over 10 million jabs of Covid-19 vaccines from China alone.

To date, 10.19 million doses of different vaccines comprising Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino were received by the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced.

It also said 1.23 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, procured through the Covax programme, were also received in Islamabad.

While elaborating on the arrival of the next consignments of the vaccines, the state news agency said that one million doses would be arriving between May 13 and 15 while another 1.5 million doses are expected by the end of May.

Pakistan is facing a third peak of Covid-19 and the positivity rate has seen a surge, forcing the authorities to tighten the measures and facilitating the vaccination drive.

China has pledged to continue the uninterrupted supply of vaccines to help Pakistan defeat the disease.

The government began a vaccination drive in March with over a million doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China. It received the first consignment after a military aircraft transported it from Beijing on February 1.