HEADLINES

PIA airlifts 1m doses of Sinovac vaccine

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted yet another consignment of one million doses of Sinovac Biotech vaccine from Beijing.

“More flights of the national carrier are expected to airlift more consignments of Sinovac vaccines procured from China between May 13-15 and by the end of May”, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA country manager in China, told APP.

The government has so far procured over 10 million jabs of Covid-19 vaccines from China alone.

To date, 10.19 million doses of different vaccines comprising Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino were received by the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced.

It also said 1.23 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, procured through the Covax programme, were also received in Islamabad.

While elaborating on the arrival of the next consignments of the vaccines, the state news agency said that one million doses would be arriving between May 13 and 15 while another 1.5 million doses are expected by the end of May.

Pakistan is facing a third peak of Covid-19 and the positivity rate has seen a surge, forcing the authorities to tighten the measures and facilitating the vaccination drive.

China has pledged to continue the uninterrupted supply of vaccines to help Pakistan defeat the disease.

The government began a vaccination drive in March with over a million doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China. It received the first consignment after a military aircraft transported it from Beijing on February 1.

Previous articleWill explore legal options against bail granted to Shehbaz: Fawad
Next articleSindh enters lockdown ahead of Eid holidays
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

All vaccines used in Pakistan are being monitored, says health services DG

Health Services Director General (DG) Rana Safdar on Sunday said that all vaccines being used in Pakistan are being "strictly monitored" and rejected concerns...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal Bhutto felicitates party workers on winning NA-249 by-election even after recount

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday has felicitated his party workers on winning the by-election in National Assembly (NA)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top leadership condemns Israeli violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: The top civilian leadership on Sunday condemned Israel’s “apartheid” practices and violent attacks on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque that left more than 200...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM to perform Ummrah on Sunday, meet Imam-e-Kaaba

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform Umrah on Sunday and meet the Imam-e-Kaaba as part of his official tour of Saudi Arabia, Senator Faisal...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh enters lockdown ahead of Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday imposed a general quarantine across the province to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions targetted travel and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Will explore legal options against bail granted to Shehbaz: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the government will explore legal options against a court order that paved the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Traders-lockdown
KARACHI

Sindh enters lockdown ahead of Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Sunday imposed a general quarantine across the province to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions targetted travel and...

PIA airlifts 1m doses of Sinovac vaccine

Will explore legal options against bail granted to Shehbaz: Fawad

Three TTP militants arrested

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.