Three TTP militants arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Bannu police arrested on Sunday three Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists involved in the suicide blast on a police station.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had put Rs6 million bounty on Zafar Iqbal, Noorani alias Madni and Abdul Shakoor alias Hameedi. They were wanted by the CTD and police in several cases.

These terrorists belonged to local groups of TTP commander Afsar Ali and Commander Ilyas alias Qari Bilal.

They intended to carry out terrorist activities in Bannu and Mingora before Eidul Fitr, police said.

Police arrested them from the adjoining areas of Bannu, Garira, and Khwaja Mad Mundan.

In another development, unidentified militants attacked a police mobile in Lakki Marwat, leaving an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Muhammad Shah dead and a constable injured.

Two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory attack. Police also recovered automatic weapons from their possession.