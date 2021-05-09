Eidul Fitr on May 14, Fawad says

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday announced Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on May 14 but called on the people to wait for a final announcement from the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is made.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said that the Shawal moon will be sighted on the night of May 13 and Eid will be celebrated the following day.

But he further called on the people to wait for a final announcement by the Ruet committee.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) Secretary General Khalid Ejaz Mufti a day earlier confirmed Eid would be celebrated across Pakistan on Friday.

SPECIAL RAWALPINDI-PESHAWAR EID TRAIN:

In order to facilitate the nationals to spend Eidul Fitr holidays with their families, the Pakistan Railways has announced to run special trains on the Peshawar-Rawalpindi route.

According to the Peshawar chapter of the railways, the first train will leave for Rawalpindi from Peshawar Cantt station at 9:00 am on Monday and will reach Rawalpindi at 12:30 pm via Nowshera, Jahangera, Attock City, Hassan Abdal, Taxila, and Golra Sharif.

The same train will leave for Peshawar at 2:00 pm from Rawalpindi and will reach by making stops at Golra Sharif, Taxila, Hassan Abdal, Attock City, Jahangera, and Nowshera.

The trains will continue to run from Monday until May 16.

On Saturday, the PR had announced to run 66 additional special trains to facilitate the citizens on eve of Eid amidst a complete ban on public transport.

A PR spokesperson said the department will operate special trains from different cities of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.