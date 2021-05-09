NATIONAL

Eidul Fitr on May 14, Fawad says

By INP
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday announced Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on May 14 but called on the people to wait for a final announcement from the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is made.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said that the Shawal moon will be sighted on the night of May 13 and Eid will be celebrated the following day.

But he further called on the people to wait for a final announcement by the Ruet committee.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) Secretary General Khalid Ejaz Mufti a day earlier confirmed Eid would be celebrated across Pakistan on Friday.

SPECIAL RAWALPINDI-PESHAWAR EID TRAIN:

In order to facilitate the nationals to spend Eidul Fitr holidays with their families, the Pakistan Railways has announced to run special trains on the Peshawar-Rawalpindi route.

According to the Peshawar chapter of the railways, the first train will leave for Rawalpindi from Peshawar Cantt station at 9:00 am on Monday and will reach Rawalpindi at 12:30 pm via Nowshera, Jahangera, Attock City, Hassan Abdal, Taxila, and Golra Sharif.

The same train will leave for Peshawar at 2:00 pm from Rawalpindi and will reach by making stops at Golra Sharif, Taxila, Hassan Abdal, Attock City, Jahangera, and Nowshera.

The trains will continue to run from Monday until May 16.

On Saturday, the PR had announced to run 66 additional special trains to facilitate the citizens on eve of Eid amidst a complete ban on public transport.

A PR spokesperson said the department will operate special trains from different cities of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Previous article118 more pass away of Covid-19
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

118 more pass away of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 118 more lives nationwide over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 18,915 on Sunday. According to the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Riyadh, Islamabad working to tackle Islamophobia: Saudi diplomat

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Sunday called for a global dialogue to face the rising tide of Islamophobia, Radio...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns attack at Afghanistan school

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has strongly condemned the "reprehensible" attack at a school in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt ramps up efforts to curb Covid-19 spread during Eid

ISLAMABAD: In its efforts to curb the third wave of Covid-19, the government has ramped up restrictions across the country for the upcoming holidays...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Al-Aqsa mosque attack by Israeli forces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack on the innocent worshippers in Al Aqsa mosque by Israeli forces leading to a number of injuries. In...
Read more
NATIONAL

Warm and cordial talks: FM Qureshi on PM-MBS meeting

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia has so far resulted in a number of agreements while there have been discussions held...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns attack at Afghanistan school

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has strongly condemned the "reprehensible" attack at a school in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars...

Govt ramps up efforts to curb Covid-19 spread during Eid

India’s daily Covid-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount

Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean, draws criticism from NASA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.