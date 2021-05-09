NATIONAL

118 more pass away of Covid-19

By INP
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries an oxygen cylinder into the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 118 more lives nationwide over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 18,915 on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,785 new infections were registered after testing 40,736 samples. The positivity rate was recorded at 9.29 percent, it said.

The total caseload climbed to 858,026 with the addition of new cases. 752,712 people have recovered from the disease.

Whereas, the number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country stands at 4,903.

Overall 757,281 people have recovered from the pandemic while 12,190,671 total tests have been conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Since the outbreak, Punjab reported 317,972 cases, Sindh 291,668, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 123,842, Islamabad 77,974, Balochistan 23,324, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 17,866 and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 5,380.

VACCINATION CENTRE OPERATIONAL:

In view of rising cases, the Expo Centre in Karachi was reopened for a mass vaccination drive.

The vaccination centre is said to be the largest in the country, where an estimated 30,000 people could be inoculated in a day with round-the-clock service offered to visitors registered for the jabs.

According to an official, some 400-strong workforce of the provincial health department comprising doctors, physicians, healthcare workers and volunteers would be serving at the centre.

On the other hand, free jabs are being inoculated to the registered people with the NCOC portal at private medical facilities in Karachi.

In December, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho hinted at turning the Karachi Expo Centre into a coronavirus vaccination centre. She had also visited the centre to review the proposal and get a briefing from the experts about the possibility of the plan.

