Ramzan and preparation of Eid during Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lives of people around the world. The ways in which people conduct their daily routine activities have changed. Moreover, even religious practices and festivals, which have traditionally been a time of celebration and meeting with people, have become muted since the past two years. Same is true of Ramzan and Eid. As was the case last year, this year too governments around the world have imposed guidelines and restrictions to avoid large gatherings of people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the population. Slowly, but surely, people have become used to these guidelines. At the same time, many prefer to ignore these rules, putting the safety of many others at risk.

With restrictions on dining in first, and later even on dining out, people have very little options for food this Ramzan. A few years ago, restaurants across cities would offer exciting deals, iftar buffets and even sehri meals to cater to the need for people to go out and enjoy Ramzan meals with their family. All of that has changed as the restaurants initially offered dining out facilities in open spaces, such as on the rooftop or in a closed lane. However, most have now shifted to home deliveries and take-aways. People can still enjoy these meals within the safety of their homes. Restaurants can also stay in business and pay the salaries of their staff.

In Ramzan, people become more observant of prayers, recitation of the Holy Quran, and zikr. As a result, mosques become filled with people trying to increase their blessings during the holy month. But with social distancing becoming the norm, fewer people are allowed to enter mosques, even for taraweeh prayers, which are a highlight of Ramzan. As a result, people have organized smaller groups to perform taraweeh prayers while taking care of social distancing norms. The practice of organizing Quran Khawanis and dars groups in homes and mosques has also been reduced as people practice individual worship most of the time. People are spending even more time and money on ration drives and other charitable work to help those who have been affected the most by the pandemic.

In anticipation of Eid, the festivities have also been curtailed as the governments have enforced strict guidelines for shopping areas and large gatherings. Instead of doing their Eid shopping from malls and busy markets, people are now preferring to shop online as many stores are offering home deliveries of not only clothes, but also jewelry, shoes, and all the things that make Eid exciting. Salons and beauty parlors have introduced home services where they send their staff to the client’s home for styling their hair, applying beautiful mehndi designs and even getting their Eid makeup done.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on the entire world, it is heartening to see that people are still carrying a festive spirit while taking precautions to avoid any major health crisis in the country. Ramzan and Eid preparations might be a bit muted compared to previous years, but people have faith that their prayers will be answered and we might be able to celebrate these festivals with greater joy in the coming years.

M Umar Farooq

LAHORE