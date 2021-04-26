Smart lockdown for Eid

Eid-ul-Azha is one of the most eminent Eid and opportunity which honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obidience to God’s commands . It is a unique day for world’s Muslims. But very surprisingly Muslims mark second Eid of extended lockdown. Do you know the strict lockdown is to stop Eid celebrations. Although corona cases drop by 80 percent and is not to be curbed at the accurate time . This is only possibly applied while people constantly follow rules of lockdown. Pakistan saw daily virus deaths peak at about 150 in June . This sacrificing Eid was not much interesting as majority of parks in Pakistan were shut down and if opened were bounded by SOPs. The coronavirus is really destructive virus still not finished. I request the authorities of Pakistan to design strict lockdown after Eid so that we earlierly gain a cure for this virus.

Barkatullah

- Advertisement -

Turbat