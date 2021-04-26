NATIONAL

Saudi minister invites Fawad to visit Riyadh

The information minister accepted the invitation and said he would visit soon

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister for Media Dr Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi has invited Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to visit Riyadh.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on the information minister here on Monday and conveyed the invitation on behalf of the Saudi media minister, a news release said.

In his letter, the Saudi minister stated that on the occasion of holy month of Ramazan, he desires to invite Fawad to visit Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah.

He further stated that the visit would also provide both sides the opportunity to discuss ways and means for strengthening of media cooperation.

The information minister accepted the invitation and said he would visit Saudi Arabia soon. He said that Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoyed deep fraternal ties based on common faith, culture, traditions and values and he would like the media dimension added to these ties.

During discussion with the ambassador, the emphasis was laid on the revival and implementation of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries to strengthen cultural cooperation.

Fawad said that collaboration in the field of culture is imperative to understand each other’s values and bring the brotherly people of the two nations closer.

The information minister stressed enhanced cooperation in the fields of media and information.

The both sides also discussed the situation arising out of Covid-19 and exchanged views on utilizing each other’s experiences and best practices to cope with the pandemic.

The minister also informed the envoy about Pakistan’s strategy of smart lockdown which was internationally acknowledged. He said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to care for both lives and livelihoods of the poor strata of the society proved instrumental in tackling the challenge of Covid-19.

He further said that the government is fully determined to take further measures to protect the people from the coronavirus pandemic.

