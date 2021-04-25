CITY

Multinational tobacco industry pays peanuts to govt in taxes

CGSS issues research study on illicit trade in tobacco and a dossier on contributing factors and its global implications

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The multinational tobacco industry in Pakistan has been earning millions of rupees annually through the sale of cigarettes and other related products but was paying peanuts to the government in taxes.

This is revealed in a research study, “Illicit Trade in Tobacco: A Dossier on Contributing Factors and its Global Implications,” that was conducted by the Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) to expose the connection between the alleged illicit trade and tax evasion by the multinational tobacco companies.

The study said that multinational companies role in the illicit trade of cigarettes went unnoticed as they were using different tactics to influence the government and policymakers.

It said the industry would engage prominent names from different sectors especially from think-tanks and media to justify lower taxes and promotion of their image among the public.

The study said the companies were evading millions of rupees in taxes under a pretext of exaggerated illicit trade of the product in Pakistan, adding that wrong figures provide camouflage for advocacy groups to promote the concept of tobacco industry-friendly policies.

It said that fudging of the data is a common practice the world over and Pakistan is no exception. There is consensus among experts that illicit trade should not hinder taxation and fulfill the state’s obligation under the global system.

The study debunked the impression of 40 per cent to 50 per cent illicit trade volume in Pakistan’s tobacco industry, saying that the volume of the illicit trade was not more than 9 per cent according to a survey.

In Pakistan, 22 million people [30 per cent male and 5 per cent female] consume the tobacco-related products daily, leading to annual deaths of over 120,000 persons.

The illicit tobacco trade has introduced many problems, but two aspects of them worth the attention: it hampers the efforts of governments to control the spread of consumption of tobacco and the most dangerous impact is that tobacco industry use it to advocate the lower taxes.

The study said that there is no second opinion that illicit trade has negative impacts on society’s social and financial dynamics in different ways, threatening the national security as well through the tax evasion.

Previous articleOxygen shortage imminent if action not taken: producers
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Two judges go into isolation after contracting Covid-19

MUZAFFARGARH: Muzaffargarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Ahsan Mahboob Bukhari went into self-isolation on Saturday after contracting Covid-19. A week earlier, another district and sessions...
Read more
CITY

Lankan monks visit Ghandhara civilisation sites

ISLAMABAD: A 14-member delegation of visiting Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visited several archaeological sites of Gandhara civilisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and performed religious...
Read more
CITY

Serena reminds Alvi about non-implementation of Quetta Inquiry Commission report

ISLAMABAD: Serena Isa, wife of Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has written a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, in which she...
Read more
CITY

Bilawal slams PTI regime over devastation of agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime over the devastation of agriculture sector, saying it...
Read more
CITY

Pakistan likely to face upcoming climate changes due to geographical location: USAID

ISLAMABAD: United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Energy Office Director Don McCubbin has said Pakistan is likely to face the upcoming climate changes due...
Read more
CITY

JCP recommends appointments of 12 new additional judges in LHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended the appointment of 12 new additional judges in the Lahore High Court (LHC). The JCP...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.