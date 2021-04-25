Oxygen shortage imminent if action not taken: producers

The governmental authorities have been warned of an extreme shortage of oxygen gas by the producers amid the third wave of coronavirus, according to a news outlet.

According to the report, the producers, in a joint statement, said that they are currently producing oxygen at their maximum capacity and if coronavirus cases continue to rise, the situation could turn similar to that in India, where a shortage of the vital gas has triggered a serious public health crisis.

“We are currently producing the gas at our maximum capacity and the continued supply of oxygen to industries can [soon] affect the health sector,” they warned.

They also demanded uninterrupted electricity supply for their plants.