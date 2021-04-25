NATIONAL

Oxygen shortage imminent if action not taken: producers

The producers, in a joint statement, said that they are currently producing oxygen at their maximum capacity and if coronavirus cases continue to rise, the situation could turn similar to that in India

By News Desk

The governmental authorities have been warned of an extreme shortage of oxygen gas by the producers amid the third wave of coronavirus, according to a news outlet.

According to the report, the producers, in a joint statement, said that they are currently producing oxygen at their maximum capacity and if coronavirus cases continue to rise, the situation could turn similar to that in India, where a shortage of the vital gas has triggered a serious public health crisis.

“We are currently producing the gas at our maximum capacity and the continued supply of oxygen to industries can [soon] affect the health sector,” they warned.

They also demanded uninterrupted electricity supply for their plants.

 

