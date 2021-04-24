Lessons from India 

Covid19 situation is getting worse after passing every single in India. Worst of all, the most essential oxygen for critical Covid patients has been run out. The authorities and hospitals have been looking for oxygen, but they are failed to arrange oxygen for critical patients; as a result, the death ratio has increased with intense tension in the whole country. The situation in India can be an example for Pakistan if it is taken as learning. God forbid, if Pakistan faced such a situation in the future, what would be the strategy to combat it. As Pakistan is already facing the 3rd wave of covid19 with a more fatality rate. Government must ensure the strict implementation of SOPs and social distancing throughout the country otherwise the situation can go out of the hands.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub