Poverty and the PTI

By Editor's Mail
Since PTI has come in power, every common person is sailing against the wind. Government has sailed through more than 2 years but there is no good work done by it for the common citizens. Even, the life is getting tougher day by day. Certain issues have accented up and don’t know the way to down such as: inflation, unemployment, poor health facilities, disturbed education. To the date 15 million children of 5 to 16 years are out of school.These children belonging to poor families don’t afford to study. On the other hand, the ratio of poverty line is increasing day by day and the number of children out of school are increasing simultaneously. It is an urge to PM, Imran Khan, to heed towards poor, help them through funds, and create job opportunities.

Shemureed Jan Mohammad 

Turbat

