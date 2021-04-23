Serena reminds Alvi about non-implementation of Quetta Inquiry Commission report

ISLAMABAD: Serena Isa, wife of Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has written a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, in which she has regretted non-implementation on the Quetta Inquiry Commission report.

In the letter, she said that the suicide attack at the car parking of Serena Hotel in Quetta was unfortunate and so were terrorist attacks on the people belonging to the Hazara community.

She reminded the president that her husband Justice Qazi Faez Isa had compiled a report on a terrorist incident in Quetta on August 8, 2016, titled Quetta Inquiry Commission Report.

“Had there been implementation on the report, such incidents could have been averted,” Serena wrote in the letter.

She said that it is beyond her comprehension as to why the report was not implemented.