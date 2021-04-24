An iconic Peshawar tea brand rebrands itself

Tea is arguably one of the most essential parts of your typical Pakistani household. Whether the day is just starting out as you head over to work, or coming to an end as you quash your hunger at dinner, a warm cup of tea will likely make its way into your daily routine. Over time, tea has gained unquestionable value in terms of being more than just a commodity. It binds our relationships together in a seamless symphony as we meet friends over a cup of tea or partake in our typical family time.

The beauty of chai is best expressed by the versatility of its taste across different households. Some brew tea leaves in water first and add milk later, others toss tea directly to the boiling milk and make “doodh patti”. Some add sugar to it, others jaggery. Some add these sweeteners as the tea is on the stove, others prefer to sweeten it after it has been made and served.

Pakistan’s tea market is quite saturated, with 3-4 key players dominating the market. Thanks to extensive marketing campaigns and behemothian advertising budgets, these players maintain their market share making it much difficult for new entrants or existing small businesses to compete on the same level. In the heart of Peshawar, a historical city that houses exuberant architecture, lies one such small tea business that goes by the name of Bukhari Tea. As one of Peshawar’s oldest tea brands, Bukhari Tea prides itself in providing locals with tea that is rich, strong, and aromatic.

Recently, the Peshawar-based tea brand has made its way into the online market and caught some serious social media attention. Renowned actress Bushra Ansari took to social media to express her love for Bukhari Tea’s exotic flavours. The Lollywood industry legend highlighted Bukhari Tea’s key position in keeping the traditions of Peshawar alive through their popular green tea, which is a staple in many Peshawari households. With products ranging from lemongrass, green, and black tea, Bukhari Tea has been providing chai-lovers with premium tea options for the last four decades.