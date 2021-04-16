I feel honored to congratulate the Pakistan captain Babar Azam as he has gained the No.1 ranked in ODI batsman ranking table overtaking Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The extraordinary performance of the young skipper in the format of the One Day International (ODI) helped him to avail this milestone. According to a news report Babar had started the three-match ODI series against South Africa 20 points behind Kohli and finished eight points ahead of the India batsman, earning 28 points in the series. Due to his everlasting efforts, he has joined the company of stalwarts like Abbas, Miandad and Yousuf who had peaked to the top in the ODI batting table in their times and Babar is the fourth Pakistani batsman to achieve the honor. I congrats Babar Azam for his achievement and I wish him best of luck for some more achievements in future.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Kech Turbat