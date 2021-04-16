Crossing the roads by bridges

On my way to university I saw a woman crossing the road with three children. Fortunately, nothing happened but while crossing they stopped a truck in front of them which can be dangerous. It’s not like that they had to walk too much, the bridge was a few steps away. Most of the people severely injure by road accidents just because they don’t use bridges to cross the road. Government has built bridges on the roads with heavy traffic but people don’t use them because they have to climb some stairs. Whenever an accident happen we wholly blame the driver for driving recklessly but where there are bridges it is our fault to cross the roads.

Through the columns of your newspaper I want to draw the attention towards this issue as it involves people’s lives because just to save a few minutes they don’t use bridges to cross the road which is really dangerous.

Asma Zulfiqar

KARACHI