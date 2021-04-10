NATIONAL

Polling comes to end in high-stakes Daska by-election

By Staff Report

SIALKOT: Voting for by-elections on the NA-75 (Sialkot-IV) seat in Daska Tehsil of Sialkot city came to an end at 5:00 pm on Saturday.

The polling began at 8:00 am and continued until 5:00 pm without any pause. After 5:00 pm, only those voters who were inside the polling stations at the time were allowed to cast their votes.

The vote count is reported to have started at most polling stations of the constituency.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Sahibazada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah in August.

Only three candidates are contesting for by-polls in the constituency, which was held under the supervision of the army and Rangers. The PML-N and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have retained their hopefuls — Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar and Ali Asjad Malhi, respectively. Khalil Sandhu, a candidate of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), is also in the run.

On Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared 47 polling stations, out of a total of 360, as sensitive, directing the authorities to install over 100 surveillance cameras at these points to monitor the on-ground situation on polling day to make the conduct of the re-election transparent.

Meanwhile, the commission has announced that the presiding officers (POs) will sign Form 45 (final results) inside the polling stations in the presence of polling agents of the respective candidates before they leave the premises, while no political figure will be allowed to meet the returning officer (RO) while receiving the election results.

In February, the election process regulator had declared the by-election held February 19 as null and void, suspecting vote fraud, and ordered the government to hold re-election on the seat.

In a press statement, the ECP said it had suspected that the results of 20 polling stations in the constituency had been falsified because it received the results of the constituency with “unnecessary delay”.

A short verdict, announced at the request of PML-N candidate Iftikhar, ordered re-election in the constituency because “conducive environment was not available for the candidates and voters and the election had not been conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in a transparent manner.”

“On the day of the election, chaos was spread in the entire constituency,” it read.

FREE AND FAIR ENVIRONMENT PROVIDED:

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Saturday said a free and fair environment has been proved to hold a transparent election.

Talking to a private television, Raja said the commission has established special monitoring cells that would work round the clock to monitor the process and asked people to report any untoward incident directly to the control room.

He said the POs have been directed to provide the copies of Form 45 after adding their signatures and send the copies to the concerned RO via WhatsApp.

The ballot papers and other polling material will be transported to the RO’s office under the supervision of Rangers and police.

Previous articleVarsity to teach Turkish language course
Next articlePakistan embassy in Washington organises virtual Lahore tour
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Funeral of KP miners offered

ISLAMABAD: The funeral of bodies of coal miners discovered a day earlier was offered at District headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Shangla district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akram calls for addressing inequality crisis

NEW YORK: Pakistan ambassador at UN Munir Akram has called on the global community to address the crisis of inequality and mobilise financing for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen demands fair probe into FIA cases

ISLAMABAD: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday demanded a "free and fair probe" into the cases of money laundering and corporate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reports more than 100 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: The nation recorded 100 deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours for a second consecutive day during the ongoing third wave of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan embassy in Washington organises virtual Lahore tour

WASHINTON: Pakistan's embassy in Washington organised on Friday a virtual tour of Lahore showcasing to its American audience the city’s rich history, culture, and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hazara women strike back with martial arts

QUETTA: Hundreds of Hazara women are learning how to deliver sidekicks and elbow blows as martial arts booms within the community. Hazaras, who are mainly...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Explainer: What is behind the latest unrest in Northern Ireland?

LONDON: Young people have hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and set hijacked cars and a bus on fire during a week...

Pakistan embassy in Washington organises virtual Lahore tour

Polling comes to end in high-stakes Daska by-election

Varsity to teach Turkish language course

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.