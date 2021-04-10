NATIONAL

Varsity to teach Turkish language course

By Anadolu Agency

An engineering university is set to introduce a Turkish language learning programme for students.

The NED University of Engineering and Technology and Turkey’s Maarif Foundation inked an agreement in Karachi in this regard.

The Turkish agency will assist the university in conducting the language course, according to Ahmet Sami Demir, Maarif Foundation’s Karachi coordinator.

The two sides will also carry out cultural and educational exchange programs.

The agreement was signed by Professor Birol Akgun, the president of the Maarif Foundation, and Noman Ahmed, the dean of NED University’s Architecture and Management Sciences Department.

Addressing the ceremony, Tolga Ucak, the Turkish consul general in Karachi, said the venture will further strengthen the historical ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

Professor Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, the vice-chancellor of the university, said the Turkish language program will initially be optional for students but might be declared mandatory in the future in view of its importance and necessity.

Maarif Foundation currently has 27 schools and colleges across Pakistan, catering to over 12,000 students in 10 cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

The number of teaching and non-teaching staff affiliated with these academic institutes is over 1,700.

In January this year, Islamabad and Ankara inked an agreement allowing Maarif Foundation to expand its operations in Pakistan in terms of opening and running new campuses, cultural and educational centers, language centers, student exchange programs, and scholarships.

Following the agreement, the foundation, which had had the status of an international non-governmental organization, is now treated as a Turkish government institution in Pakistan.

Previous articleHazara women strike back with martial arts
Avatar
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hazara women strike back with martial arts

QUETTA: Hundreds of Hazara women are learning how to deliver sidekicks and elbow blows as martial arts booms within the community. Hazaras, who are mainly...
Read more
HEADLINES

In a power show, 30 PTI lawmakers show solidarity with Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Around 30 lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gathered at a dinner meeting held at the Lahore residence of disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt gears up to make South Punjab secretariat functional

LAHORE: Appointments of secretaries, cabinet meetings, sittings of provincial ministers weekly and other measures were put before Prime Minister Imran Khan as steps are planned...
Read more
HEADLINES

Two women among 37 promoted to major general rank

RAWALPINDI: 37 brigadiers including two women officers of Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of major-general, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Foreign reserves cross $23bn mark

The foreign exchange reserves held by the country have increased to 23,179.4 million after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $2.5 billion as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police recover 16 bodies from mass grave in Kohat

KOHAT: Police have recovered 16 bodies from a mass grave in the mountainous region of BoboKhel of Kohat district, that borders the city of Nowshera,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Health experts urge govt to raise tax on tobacco

ISLAMABAD: Leading health experts citing facts from a World Health Organization (WHO) report on rising tobacco consumption in Pakistan has urged the government to raise...

FIA staff foil human smuggling attempt at Sialkot airport

Journalists discuss role of media in protection, promotion of human rights

Health department acknowledges Kashif Siddiqui’s efforts for awareness on pandemic

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.