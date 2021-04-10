NATIONAL

Hazara women strike back with martial arts

By Agencies

QUETTA: Hundreds of Hazara women are learning how to deliver sidekicks and elbow blows as martial arts booms within the community.

Hazaras, who are mainly Shi’ite Muslims, have faced violence in recent years in Quetta, living in two separate enclaves cordoned off by checkpoints and security to protect them.

“We can’t stop bomb blasts with karate, but with self-defense, I have learnt to feel confident,” 20-year-old Nargis Batool told AFP.

“Everyone here knows that I am going to the club. Nobody dares say anything to me while I am out.”

Up to 4,000 people are attending regular classes in more than 25 clubs in Balochistan, according to Ishaq Ali, head of the Balochistan Wushu Kung Fu Association, which oversees the sport.

The city’s two largest academies, which train around 250 people each, told AFP the majority of their students were young Hazara women.

Many of them go on to earn money from the sport, taking part in frequent competitions.

It is still unusual for women to play sport in conservative Balochistan where families often forbid it, but martial arts teacher Fida Hussain Kazmi says exceptions are being made.

“In general, women cannot exercise in our society […] but for the sake of self-defense and her family, they are being allowed.”

The uptake is also credited to national champions Nargis Hazara and Kulsoom Hazara, who have won medals in international competitions.

Kazmi says he has trained hundreds of women over the years, after learning the sport from a Chinese master in Lahore.

The 41-year-old offers two hours of training six days a week for 500 rupees ($3) but gives free classes to women who have lost a relative to militant violence.

“The Hazara community is facing many problems […] but with karate, we can begin to feel safe,” said 18-year-old student Syeda Qubra, whose brother was killed in a bomb blast in 2013.

Previous articleIndia reports a record 145,384 Covid-19 infections
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

In a power show, 30 PTI lawmakers show solidarity with Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Around 30 lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gathered at a dinner meeting held at the Lahore residence of disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt gears up to make South Punjab secretariat functional

LAHORE: Appointments of secretaries, cabinet meetings, sittings of provincial ministers weekly and other measures were put before Prime Minister Imran Khan as steps are planned...
Read more
HEADLINES

Two women among 37 promoted to major general rank

RAWALPINDI: 37 brigadiers including two women officers of Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of major-general, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Foreign reserves cross $23bn mark

The foreign exchange reserves held by the country have increased to 23,179.4 million after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $2.5 billion as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police recover 16 bodies from mass grave in Kohat

KOHAT: Police have recovered 16 bodies from a mass grave in the mountainous region of BoboKhel of Kohat district, that borders the city of Nowshera,...
Read more
HEADLINES

36 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

LAHORE: Thirty-six bank accounts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and two members of his family have been frozen over alleged involvement in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

FIA staff foil human smuggling attempt at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT: An operation was conducted under supervision of Assistant Director Saim Sultan and Inspector Rizwan Naeem to apprehend a group of human smugglers, who prepared...

Journalists discuss role of media in protection, promotion of human rights

Health department acknowledges Kashif Siddiqui’s efforts for awareness on pandemic

Barty, Gauff in quarters; Muguruza retires in Charleston

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.