NATIONAL

Funeral of KP miners offered

By Staff Report
Men stand beside the empty caskets as they wait to receive the decomposed bodies of miners who were kidnapped nearly a decade ago in northwestern Pakistan that have been found in a mass grave, on the outskirts of Peshawar on April 9, 2021. / AFP / -

ISLAMABAD: The funeral of bodies of coal miners discovered a day earlier was offered at District headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Shangla district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The burial was attended by relatives of the deceased, locals, provincial ministers Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Arif Ahmad Zai and PML -N KP chapter president Amir Muqam.

Later, the bodies were dispatched in ambulances to their villages located across the district.

KP police on Friday found a mass grave containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in Kohat in 2011 and were believed abducted by militants.

The miners went missing while on their way to work at a mine. No one had claimed to have abducted the miners but militant groups were active in the city, that borders war-torn Afghanistan, at the time.

Forensic experts carried out the exhumations after a villager in the remote mountainous area alerted them to what he assumed was a burial site, said police official Aleem Khan.

Family members of the victims were able to identify the bodies from the clothes and remains, Khan said, and the remains were handed over to the families for burial.

Staff Report

