Funeral of KP miners offered

ISLAMABAD: The funeral of bodies of coal miners discovered a day earlier was offered at District headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Shangla district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The burial was attended by relatives of the deceased, locals, provincial ministers Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Arif Ahmad Zai and PML -N KP chapter president Amir Muqam.

Later, the bodies were dispatched in ambulances to their villages located across the district.