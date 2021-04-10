CITY

FIA staff foil human smuggling attempt at Sialkot airport

Seven travellers and one human smuggler were apprehended from the airport

By press release

SIALKOT: An operation was conducted under supervision of Assistant Director Saim Sultan and Inspector Rizwan Naeem to apprehend a group of human smugglers, who prepared forged documents for seven persons and made an attempt to transport them to Turkey via a Qatar Airways flight QR-631.

All seven hopeful travellers and one of the human smuggler involved, Qasim resident of Jhelum, were apprehended from the airport. They carried very minutely forged visas and fake protector stickers, and disclosed that they had paid their life’s savings to the agent. The network of traffickers has been identified, who will also be apprehended soon by FIA. Cases have been registered against the agents and passengers.

This mafia of human traffickers deceives thousands of innocent Pakistani every year by false promises of jobs and riches abroad, and take their savings only to send them abroad illegally.

