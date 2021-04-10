Opinion

A gaffe can cause a serious setback  

Pak-India backchannel talks

Editorial
By Editorial
10
0

A US intelligence report has warned that India and Pakistan may stumble into a large-scale war. Coming as it does at a time when both countries are still engaged in coping with the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic, the report should make both countries realize the horrendous consequences of an all-out war. The neighbours need to ensure that nothing is done that can trigger hostilities.

Pakistan wants a resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiris. In the short run, it wants a return to the era prior to the abrogation of Article 370. India lays claim to Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It also maintains that there are terrorist camps on this side of the LoC which must be dismantled and cross-border infiltration stopped .

- Advertisement -

It is not only the USA which is alarmed at the possibility of a conflict in South Asia. Pakistan’s Arab allies who have invested in both India and Pakistan, more so in the former than in the latter, are wary of any conflagration in the region. Numerous reports have appeared during the last few weeks about attempts by these countries to encourage the ongoing backchannel meetings between Pakistan and India. Several developments indicated that the backchannel talks were beginning to produce results. The process however received a jolt when Prime Minister Imran Khan first agreed to import cotton and sugar from India without consulting the Foreign Office and then suddenly backtracked and said there could be no talks till India restored the autonomous status of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Backchannel talks can better produce results than open parleys in the case of sensitive issues. In Pakistan and India it is a challenge to deal with domestic interests as well as media leaks which can distort the purpose of an open dialogue on such issues. Backchannel talks are hidden from the electronic media which has developed an unquenchable thirst for anything that improves ratings, be it a sensational half-truth or a story in the making that can take an altogether different turn in the light of public reaction. While back channel talks need to continue, the PTI government has to improve the inter-departmental handling of sensitive national issues.

Previous articleRamzan price control
Next articleTaking on the mafias
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Power games

Pakistan has been driven to an economic quagmire by power-hungry politicians collectively. Yet they blame each other for this disaster. Whosoever assumes power blames...
Read more
Letters

Bad precedent

Sir, The people of Pakistan endured over 200 years of tyrannical British occupation, suffered racism, abuse and discrimination, with many places within the subcontinent,...
Read more
Letters

Waste management innovations

A science exhibition was held in Girls degree college turbat on 20 , march 2021. Our group of eight members took part in it....
Read more
Letters

Drink plenty of water

Dehydration is a typical summer illness which happens when your body doesn't have as much water as it needs. This condition is especially dangerous...
Read more
Comment

Can he read?

Murder and rape are generally surreptitious affairs, and most of us have not actually witnessed either taking place. Yet, some of us can read,...
Read more
Comment

The Trojan Horse Policy

In our history The Trojan War has somehow motivated the creativity of writers and was celebrated in the Iliad and the Odyssey of Homer. It was a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Drink plenty of water

Dehydration is a typical summer illness which happens when your body doesn't have as much water as it needs. This condition is especially dangerous...

Can he read?

The Trojan Horse Policy

Taking on the mafias

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.