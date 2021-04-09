Opinion

The third wave of Covid-19 is the result of the careless attitude of people. Many people take the dangerous wave as a joke and are not taking it seriously. Almost every person is ignoring SOPs. I request the government to introduce strict punishment for those who do not follow SOPs. The third wave of Covid-19 is the result of the careless attitude of people. Many people take the dangerous wave as a joke and are not taking it seriously. Almost every person is ignoring SOPs. I request the government to introduce strict punishment for those who do not follow SOPs.

Hammal Naseer Nigwari 

Balnigwar

