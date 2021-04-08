NATIONAL

Qaiser’s Afghanistan visit postponed for security reasons

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The anticipated visit of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to Afghanistan was postponed on Thursday due to security reasons, Special Representative of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq announced.

The visit was postponed after the authorities received information that the Kabul “airport was closed due to [a] security threat,” Sadiq said on Twitter.

“The plane was about to descent when the control tower informed of the closure of [the] airport. New dates for the visit will be decided after mutual consultations.”

The three-day visit was aimed at focusing on ways to enhance ties between the parliaments of both countries.

In a statement issued prior to the cancellation, the National Assembly secretariat said Qaiser will head a nine-member delegation including Sadiq.

The statement had further said the delegation will hold meetings with the Speaker of Wolesi Jirga — or the lower house of the Afghan parliament — Mir Rahman Rahmani and others.

“The visit also aims at exploring the opportunity for a peaceful Afghanistan to ensure regional prosperity.”

Previous articleBiggest daily Covid-19 case jump since June
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Biggest daily Covid-19 case jump since June

ISLAMABAD: The government portal reported its biggest daily jump in new Covid-19 cases in more than 10 months as it registered 5,329 cases of...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA panel okays bill criminalising criticism of military

A National Assembly committee has approved a proposal to amend the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to take action...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court to indict Mandviwalla, others in NAB case on April 14

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday announced to indict PPP leader and former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and other suspects in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend Baisakhi celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued more than 1,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in annual Baisakhi celebrations, said a statement from the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to abolish hundreds of posts in BPS 1-16

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the much-touted claim of creating 10 million new jobs, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is set to abolish hundreds of posts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani among 13 sentenced to death in Indonesia in drug case

ISLAMABAD: Indonesia has handed death sentences to a gang of more than a dozen drug traffickers, including a Pakistan-national man, the prosecutor’s office said. A...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend Baisakhi celebrations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued more than 1,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in annual Baisakhi celebrations, said a statement from the...

Govt to abolish hundreds of posts in BPS 1-16

Pakistani among 13 sentenced to death in Indonesia in drug case

WCLA completes restoration of Makatib Khana, Moti Masjid in Lahore Fort

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.