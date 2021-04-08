Qaiser’s Afghanistan visit postponed for security reasons

ISLAMABAD: The anticipated visit of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to Afghanistan was postponed on Thursday due to security reasons, Special Representative of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq announced.

The visit was postponed after the authorities received information that the Kabul “airport was closed due to [a] security threat,” Sadiq said on Twitter. Speaker’s visit to Kabul postponed as airport was closed due to security threat. The plane was about to descent when the control tower informed of the closure of airport. New dates for the visit will be decided after mutual consultations. — Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadorSadiq) April 8, 2021 “The plane was about to descent when the control tower informed of the closure of [the] airport. New dates for the visit will be decided after mutual consultations.”

The three-day visit was aimed at focusing on ways to enhance ties between the parliaments of both countries.

In a statement issued prior to the cancellation, the National Assembly secretariat said Qaiser will head a nine-member delegation including Sadiq.

The statement had further said the delegation will hold meetings with the Speaker of Wolesi Jirga — or the lower house of the Afghan parliament — Mir Rahman Rahmani and others.

“The visit also aims at exploring the opportunity for a peaceful Afghanistan to ensure regional prosperity.”