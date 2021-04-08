Sindh to administer Covid-19 vaccine jabs to police

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced to administer Covid-19 vaccination shots to all police officers aged 50 and above, directing the health department to begin the registration process.

The district health officers (DHOs) have been directed to establish special desks in the vaccination centers. The jabs will be administered to the field force as well as the office staffers.

In this regard, the Sindh Welfare Programme chief has penned a letter to all district and Rangers officials.

To date, 6,366 officials of the Sindh police have contracted coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also started a drive to vaccinate prisoners aged 50 and above across provincial prisons, aiming to inoculate 1,882 inmates and 641 jail staff.

The province has an overcrowding ratio of 32.23 percent, with 17,239 inmates lodged in 24 prisons meant for 13,038 inmates, according to data from jail authorities.