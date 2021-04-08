CITY

Sindh to administer Covid-19 vaccine jabs to police

By INP

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced to administer Covid-19 vaccination shots to all police officers aged 50 and above, directing the health department to begin the registration process.

The district health officers (DHOs) have been directed to establish special desks in the vaccination centers. The jabs will be administered to the field force as well as the office staffers.

In this regard, the Sindh Welfare Programme chief has penned a letter to all district and Rangers officials.

To date, 6,366 officials of the Sindh police have contracted coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has also started a drive to vaccinate prisoners aged 50 and above across provincial prisons, aiming to inoculate 1,882 inmates and 641 jail staff.

The province has an overcrowding ratio of 32.23 percent, with 17,239 inmates lodged in 24 prisons meant for 13,038 inmates, according to data from jail authorities.

Previous articleQaiser’s Afghanistan visit postponed for security reasons
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Arrested suspect in sugar scandal turns out to be Sindh govt employee

KARACHI: An accused arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its probe into last year's sugar scandal was found to be an employee...
Read more
KARACHI

Three dead in Karachi cylinder explosion

KARACHI: Three people including two children were killed and seven others hurt on Wednesday when a cylinder exploded inside a car at Sachal Goth...
Read more
KARACHI

Polio vaccination campaign in Balochistan deferred

QUETTA: The polio vaccination campaign in Balochistan was postponed on Wednesday for an indefinite period due to a protest by the government staffers. A five-day vaccination...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC moved to ban 5G over ‘health risks’

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) directing it to file its response in...
Read more
KARACHI

Devotees clash with police at shrine shut over Covid-19

KARACHI: The government deployed paramilitary troops Friday to a shrine closed due to coronavirus restrictions, after hundreds of pilgrims trying to get in clashed...
Read more
KARACHI

98 Covid-positive international travellers arrived in Karachi in 4 months: report

KARACHI: As many as 98 passengers, who arrived in Karachi from various countries over the last four months, tested positive for Covid-19, said a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court to indict Mandviwalla, others in NAB case on April 14

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday announced to indict PPP leader and former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and other suspects in...

Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend Baisakhi celebrations

Govt to abolish hundreds of posts in BPS 1-16

Pakistani among 13 sentenced to death in Indonesia in drug case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.