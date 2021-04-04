The third wave of coronavirus is occurring to be more destructive. But are we taking it seriously? Are we willing to save ourselves? No! We are so busy in attending immense weddings, enjoying concerts, filling up the parks and cinemas. We think that corona only exists in schools, colleges and universities and the main strategy to control coronavirus is to promote the shutting of the educational institutions and still enjoying everything else.

The authorities and the government are trying to control the situation but efforts always have to be interdependent. The government and other authorities cannot take over this fatal disease without our help and the least we can do to rescue our country is to follow proper SOPs, minimize going out, support the shutting of all kinds of activities that may include mass audience. We need to stand together by staying home. Save the country from deadly coronavirus.

MARIA EJAZ

Karachi

- Advertisement -