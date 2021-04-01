CITY

Punjab, KP CMs restrict activities after staffers test positive

By Staff Report

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa restricted their schedules after several cases of coronavirus were reported from their offices, it emerged Thursday.

Reports citing sources suggest two staffers — a protocol officer and a waiter — at Usman Buzdar’s office had tested positive for the contagious disease and one of them lost his life recently.

As many as 16 officials of the CM House have contracted coronavirus disease, it said.

A spokesperson said Buzdar will only hold important meetings in-person and will attend the rest virtually. He added there was also a ban imposed on normal visits due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister Kamran Bangash confirmed six officials of the CM House have contracted coronavirus.

He said the chief minister’s schedule has been restricted, adding the meetings will now be held via video link.

Coronavirus tests for all the staffers of the CM House were termed compulsory and a ban was also imposed on casual visits to the secretariat.

It was further decided that strict implementation of guidelines, including social distancing, would be maintained during meetings held at CM House.

Mahmood Khan has appealed to the public to adopt all precautionary measures against the virus and ensure strict adherence to the guidelines.

He said cases of coronavirus were again on the rise and people must ensure the wearing of face masks.

