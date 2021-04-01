CITY

98 Covid-positive international travellers arrived in Karachi in 4 months: report

By Staff Report
Jinnah International Airport is Pakistan's largest and busiest international and domestic airport. Located in Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan and capital of the province of Sindh, it is named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

KARACHI: As many as 98 passengers, who arrived in Karachi from various countries over the last four months, tested positive for Covid-19, said a report compiled by Sindh Health Department.

According to the report — which featured data from December 22 to March 30 — the passengers who landed at the Jinnah International Airport belonged to the United Kingdom and South Africa among other nations.

11 of them were diagnosed with a UK variant of the disease.

In March, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries in a bid to curb the spike of coronavirus cases.

The aviation regulator notified a fresh list of countries categorised into A, B and C after the emergence of the South African and Brazilian strains of the disease and imposed a complete ban on travel from 12 countries, categorised as C.

Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia were placed in category C.

The travel restrictions and a ban on inbound passengers from countries in the C category will remain effective until April 5.

