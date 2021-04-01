PM lauds FBR for historic revenue collection in March

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving historic growth of 41 per cent in March-2021 with collections recorded at Rs460 billion.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said, “I commend FBR efforts, achieving historic growth of 41 percent in March-21 with collections recorded at Rs460 billion.”

“During July ’20-Mar ’21 our collections reached Rs3,380 billion which is 10% higher than the same period last year.” He maintained that it reflects broad-based economy revival led by the government’s policies.

Earlier on February 28, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had announced that it had achieved the tax target for the first eight months of the fiscal year, 2020-21, collecting Rs2,916 billion.

However, later it transpired that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected net revenue of Rs3,394 billion during the July-March period against the target of Rs3,287 billion. This represents a growth of about 10 percent over the collection of Rs3,076 billion during the same period last year. The net collection for the month of March was Rs475 billion, against a target of Rs367 billion, representing an increase of 46 per cent over Rs325 billion collected in March 2020 and 129 per cent of the target.