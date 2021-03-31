Opinion

Breaking the ice

The booby traps on road to peace

Editorial
By Editorial
10
0

A flurry of statements by COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was followed by developments that indicate a breaking of ice between Pakistan and India. The DGMOs of the two armies agreed to restore peace by strictly implementing the agreement on a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors. Consequently during the whole of March, the guns from both sides fell silent for the first time in nearly six years, allowing the Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC to heave a sigh of relief. Last week there was an exchange of messages of goodwill between the two PMs. In Dushanbe, a somewhat overconfident Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, observed that Pakistan and India were heading towards a positive trajectory of ties.

General Bajwa’s call for peace was based on a nascent realization in the corridors of power that national security has to be based on a sound economic foundation, which is hardly the case in Pakistan. The ground realities however require peace in the region. Last month, it was maintained at the Islamabad Security Dialogue that it was necessary to transform Pakistan from a geo-strategic to a geo-economic hub. This requires a paradigm shift in Pakistan’s approach, taking economic diplomacy to the top of the agenda. This would have come as a shock to those who have been brought up celebrating Pakistan’s geopolitical advantage at the crossroads of the Subcontinent, China, Russia, Central Asia and the Gulf.

- Advertisement -

While stressing the need for peace in the region both General Bajwa and PM Imran Khan underlined the need on the part of India to resolve the issue of Kashmir and other issues with Pakistan. So far there has been no response on the matter from India.

The Indian side has other priorities that it wants to be resolved at the earliest. The Indian Army Chief Gen M M Naravane has accused Pakistan of   keeping  the terror infrastructure including terrorist launch pads intact on its side. India wants infiltration to end on a permanent basis

Things cannot proceed beyond CBMs like opening trade or improving visa facilities—which would no doubt marginally improve the relations—as long as the two governments do not move towards addressing each other’s  core issues . This is no easy task keeping in view the uncompromising stance of hawks on both sides.

Previous articleWorld Bank bears down
Next articlePML-N says PPP will need to rebuild trust with the party
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

World Bank bears down

The World Bank’s report on the Pakistan economy seemed very critical of the PTI’s performance, and saw an economy under great pressure, with the...
Read more
Letters

Tiktok and Youth

Sir through the column of your esteemed newspaper, i just want to draw the attention of the Pakistan Telecommunications authority (PTA) on the rising...
Read more
Letters

Intolerance in our society

People nowadays are so intolerant, that nobody is here to listen to anybody. Everyone in our society just want themselves to be heard. The...
Read more
Letters

Water security

Sir, Pakistan, in its early days, was a water rich country with plentiful resources of water , which of course is the fundamental requirement...
Read more
Letters

Haseena Mohsin – A lost gem

We lost one of the finest dramatists, playwrights, and a great human being Hassena Moin who had written several plays for all three mediums-TV,...
Read more
Comment

Courage for Course Correction

My late father Nazir Ahmed Malik, the Tehreek-e-Pakistan Gold Medallist, always talked about the importance of courage. Another term he frequently used was, "...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

CITY

Govt retrieved state lands worth Rs450b from illegal occupants: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that indiscriminate action against land grabbers will continue till every inch of the state lands is...

Pakistan seeks enhanced ties with Ukraine, COAS tells envoy

Tiktok and Youth

Intolerance in our society

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.