Green and safe Pakitan

By Editor's Mail
I just want to draw the attention of public and the health authorities towards the problem of pollution in our country. Pakistan has been ranked as the second most polluted county by global air quality report. Last year, the PM 2.5 concentration in Pakistan was over five times more than the WHO recommended air quality level.

The cleanest city in the country is Islamabad, as it is the capital city of Pakistan and so because of it’s greenery and plantation it is the cleanest city. The most polluted city is Lahore, also the world’s 18th most polluted city. Vehicle emissions, road dust, industrial activity, agricultural burning, garbage burning are the sources of pollution in the country. They should be monitored and modernized to make the air quality better and to decrease the pollution. And all should at least plant more and more trees to make the country green and safe and happy.

Madiha Zubair

KARACHI

