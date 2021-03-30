Helping hand needed

The recent unfortunate incidents like a bigger container ship running aground in the Suez Canal and a deadly train accident in Egypt are all great reminders of our necessity and responsibility towards strengthening the maritime and railway sectors. As for the first case, there have been great engineering efforts to clear the container ship from the canal.

Regarding the Egypt train collision, many a precious life has been lost. As an important point, Egypt has long been experiencing fatal train accidents making it crucial to pull the plug on the frequent train accidents. In fact my first-ever job involving export and import activities was in the port city of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. Besides, the Tuticorin Port has long been handling huge volumes of cargo shipment across the board.

- Advertisement -

Such maritime activities have been key to the world economic boom. So it is time to tweak the feasibility of the maritime routes like the Suez Canal in the best interests of all. As far as I know, the Asian region has been a big hub of the railway networks. I always remember my beautiful 1998 college train tour to Mumbai from Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu. Professionally, I have travelled a lot by local and metro services in Mumbai. On the other side, numerous travels across my native areas like Tiruchendur, Korkai, Tuticorin,Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have totally shaped the landscape of my career and life. Such has been the magic of travel. This is true of any human in the world.

Finally, all we need is a strong helping hand to strengthen the railway and maritime sectors for example through hard work, great engineering efforts and technological advances available.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai