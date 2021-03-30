COAS meets four foreign envoys

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa meet envoys from China, European Union, Denmark, and Canada on Tuesday, reported the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief and Chinese Envoy discussed matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

COAS General Bajwa thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against Covid-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with China.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

Moreover, the army chief also met the EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour, and Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the EU and Canada came under discussion.

“[Gen Bajwa] said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and Canada and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests,” the ISPR added.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan peace process. “All sides pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels,” the military’s media wing said.