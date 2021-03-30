HEADLINES

COAS meets four foreign envoys

By News Desk

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa meet envoys from China, European Union, Denmark, and Canada on Tuesday, reported the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief and Chinese Envoy discussed matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

COAS General Bajwa thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against Covid-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with China.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

Moreover, the army chief also met the EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour, and Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security, and enhanced bilateral cooperation with the EU and Canada came under discussion.

“[Gen Bajwa] said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and Canada and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests,” the ISPR added.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability, especially the Afghan peace process. “All sides pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation at all levels,” the military’s media wing said.

Previous articleHelping hand needed
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Construction of GOR-VI on the land of SOS Village revealed

LAHORE: The management of SOS Village has revealed that the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has started constructing government residences (GOR VI) on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghanistan’s future will be decided at negotiation table: Taliban

MOSCOW/KABUL: Following United States President Joe Biden's suggestions about a possible delay in the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan under the Doha agreement, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

3rd Covid-19 wave takes toll on Asia-Pacific

KARACHI: Amid ramped up vaccinations across the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a third wave of the virus has already taken a toll on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s rising housing crunch devours fertile land

FAISALABAD: A mounting housing crunch is fast devouring Pakistan's agricultural lands, which may have cascading effects on the country's food security in years to come. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Regional peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute, Imran tells Modi

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough in bilateral relations, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday responded to a letter of Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, reminding...
Read more
HEADLINES

LHC sets aside orders of declaring Nusrat Shehbaz absconder

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside orders of declaring Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Depression and other mental issues

Depression and other mental issues are existent and are enlarging day by day in our country. People who suffer from mental illness are often...

How can we be silent?

Construction of GOR-VI on the land of SOS Village revealed

From 23 March 1940 to 26 March 1971

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.