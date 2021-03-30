CITY

Buzdar announces Rs17.6bn uplift package for Sargodha, Chiniot

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Announcing new projects worth Rs17.6 billion for Chiniot and Sargodha, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated various development schemes and also laid foundation stones of public welfare projects during his visit to these two cities.

The chief minister also announced to early complete the Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road project with an amount of Rs12.7 billion. He inaugurated four road sector projects in Chiniot costing Rs430.71 million, besides laying the foundation stones of two projects of Rs850.31 million. He inaugurated projects worth Rs620.3 million in Sargodha and laid the foundation stones of four projects of Rs1.216 billion.

The CM announced new development projects of Rs5.60 billion for Chiniot. He inaugurated four projects of Rs430.71 million and laid the foundation of two other projects of Rs850.31 million. He announced the construction of the Chiniot section of Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road with a cost of Rs4.50 billion. He inaugurated four projects of construction of 45-kilometre-long farm-to-market roads costing Rs430.71 million in Chiniot. The foundation stones of two other projects of the road sector were also laid. These roads will be completed with an amount of around Rs850 million. Five projects of construction of 43.5 km long roads will be completed under RAP phase-II. The foundation stone of THQ hospital Bhawana was also laid.

Previous articleFederal minister responds to social media backlash over son’s driving
Next articlePakistan receives third tranche of IMF loan
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Procurement of wheat to begin from April 1: minister

LAHORE: Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the wheat procurement campaign in Punjab will start from April 1 with a target of 3.5 to...
Read more
LAHORE

Lahore admin mulls shutting down entry, exit points to curtail Covid-19

LAHORE: A cabinet committee on coronavirus will decide on a proposal to close the entire city to all those travelling to and from her...
Read more
LAHORE

Medic found dead

LAHORE: The body of Services Hospital's Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr Hassan was found at the hostel of the facility in Lahore on Sunday. The...
Read more
LAHORE

Five killed, 12 injured in road accident

SHEIKHUPURA: At least five people were killed and 12 others injured when a bus collided with a trailer on Sunday in Punjab, media reported. The accident...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab flexes muscles against SOPs violators; 9 arrested

As many as nine people were arrested in Chishtian area of Bahawalpur district over violation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Sunday. According to...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab retrieves 2482 acres of state land in two days

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial administration has retrieved 2482 acres of state land, worth more than...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

COAS meets four foreign envoys

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met envoys from China, European Union, Denmark, and Canada on Tuesday, reported the Inter-Services Public...

Helping hand needed

Green and safe Pakitan

Problems faced by the Karachiites

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.