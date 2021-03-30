Buzdar announces Rs17.6bn uplift package for Sargodha, Chiniot

LAHORE: Announcing new projects worth Rs17.6 billion for Chiniot and Sargodha, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated various development schemes and also laid foundation stones of public welfare projects during his visit to these two cities.

The chief minister also announced to early complete the Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road project with an amount of Rs12.7 billion. He inaugurated four road sector projects in Chiniot costing Rs430.71 million, besides laying the foundation stones of two projects of Rs850.31 million. He inaugurated projects worth Rs620.3 million in Sargodha and laid the foundation stones of four projects of Rs1.216 billion.

The CM announced new development projects of Rs5.60 billion for Chiniot. He inaugurated four projects of Rs430.71 million and laid the foundation of two other projects of Rs850.31 million. He announced the construction of the Chiniot section of Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road with a cost of Rs4.50 billion. He inaugurated four projects of construction of 45-kilometre-long farm-to-market roads costing Rs430.71 million in Chiniot. The foundation stones of two other projects of the road sector were also laid. These roads will be completed with an amount of around Rs850 million. Five projects of construction of 43.5 km long roads will be completed under RAP phase-II. The foundation stone of THQ hospital Bhawana was also laid.