Section 144 imposed in Quetta to arrest Covid-19 infections

A police officer uses megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, as the lockdown continues during the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

QUETTA: The district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 in Quetta for 15 days with immediate effect to ban all public gatherings in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus.

A notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department said the government has banned the gathering of five or more people across the province.

The health department has also directed strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designated to control the spread of coronavirus.

The law enforcement agencies have also been informed about the directives, the statement said.

The development comes as Balochistan raised its confirmed cases to 19,525 with 28 new infections in the last 24 hours. Authorities received back a positivity rate of 3.69 percent after conducting 758 tests.

Meanwhile, no new deaths and 18 recoveries were reported on Sunday, leaving 206 dead and 19,046 fully recovered.

Currently, there are now 273 active cases of Covid-19 in the province.

