Safdar, others secure bail in Gujranwala meeting case

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday granted bail to PML-N leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan and other party workers in a case pertaining to disturbing the peace in the run up to the October 16 public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala.

Additional District And Sessions Judge Muhammad Asif confirmed the bail of 14 accused and directed them to file the surety bonds worth Rs100,000 apiece.

Awan and Saiful Malook Khokhar among others appeared before the court for the hearing.

The suspects were booked for “causing trouble for citizens, blocking roads, unnecessarily using loudspeakers and microphones and violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs)”.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 269, 270, 290, and 291 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, and sections 6 and 16 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015.