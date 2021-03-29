NATIONAL

Safdar, others secure bail in Gujranwala meeting case

By INP

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday granted bail to PML-N leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan and other party workers in a case pertaining to disturbing the peace in the run up to the October 16 public meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala.

Additional District And Sessions Judge Muhammad Asif confirmed the bail of 14 accused and directed them to file the surety bonds worth Rs100,000 apiece.

Awan and Saiful Malook Khokhar among others appeared before the court for the hearing.

The suspects were booked for “causing trouble for citizens, blocking roads, unnecessarily using loudspeakers and microphones and violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs)”.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 269, 270, 290, and 291 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, and sections 6 and 16 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015.

Previous articleSection 144 imposed in Quetta to arrest Covid-19 infections
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Nationwide anti-polio campaign begins

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) resumed on Monday the nationwide campaign amid an uptick in coronavirus cases. The latest drive aims to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stepfather arrested for role in rape, murder of minor girl: police

FAISALABAD: Police have claimed to solve a rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in Faisalabad and arrested her stepfather for his alleged role...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to accept peace pact reached between Afghan sides: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday announced that it would accept any agreement for peace reached between the Afghan sides. The Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said that there...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nationwide anti-polio campaign starts today

Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start across the country from Monday. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect from coronavirus will be strictly implemented...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arrange for vaccines instead of making speeches, Elahi tells Imran

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus his energies on getting the maximum number of people...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM directs banks to simplify loan procedure under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD: rime Minister Imran Khan, while observing that people have been difficulties in seeking loans under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, has instructed banks to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India’s coronavirus cases peak over 12 million for first time

BENGALURU: India has reported on Monday its worst single-day increase in Covid-19 cases since October, taking the tally to more than 12 million for...

WHO report says animals likely source of Covid-19

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.