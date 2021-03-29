NATIONAL

Cabinet to decide Covid-19 jabs’ price after criticism

By Staff Report
PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN CHAIRS MEETING OF THE FEDERAL CABINET IN ISLAMABAD ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2020.

ISLAMABAD: Days after Transparency International asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the policy of allowing private import of the Covid-19 vaccine, he summoned a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday in order to discuss, among other matters, the prices of jabs imported for commercial sale.

The ministers will discuss the latest political and economic situation besides reviewing the steps for containing the spread of coronavirus and vaccination process, people familiar with the agenda said.

A briefing will also be given to the cabinet regarding the usage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the provision of voting rights to Pakistan nationals living abroad.

The cabinet is also likely to decide on the retail prices of Covid-19 vaccines during the upcoming session.

Earlier this month, it had emerged the cabinet had approved a summary regarding prices of jabs – both Chinese and Russian – to be imported by the private sector after a recommendation from the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) following approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The ministry had recommended the price of two jabs of the Russian vaccine be set at Rs 8,449. The packet containing four doses of Sputnik-V is set at Rs 16,560 while 10 and 20 doses would be available at Rs40,555 and Rs 81,110 respectively after approval from the cabinet.

Moreover, the single-shot coronavirus vaccine from China – Convidencia – would cost Rs4,225.

In a letter to the prime minister, Transparency International pointed out Pakistan is one of the first countries to allow the private sector to import and sell Covid-19 vaccines, and this will provide a window of corruption as there are possibilities that the government’s vaccines may be sold to private hospitals.

The letter pointed out the global price set for the Sputnik-V is $10 per dose, and this means that internationally two doses of Sputnik-V are available at $20.

However, the approved price for its commercial sale in Pakistan is 160 percent higher than the international price, it said.

In early February, DRAP granted emergency use authorization for the Sputnik vaccine and gave permission to a private pharmaceutical company, AG Pharmaceutical, to import and sell the shots.

Previous articleSafdar, others secure bail in Gujranwala meeting case
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Safdar, others secure bail in Gujranwala meeting case

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday granted bail to PML-N leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan and other party workers in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nationwide anti-polio campaign begins

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) resumed on Monday the nationwide campaign amid an uptick in coronavirus cases. The latest drive aims to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Stepfather arrested for role in rape, murder of minor girl: police

FAISALABAD: Police have claimed to solve a rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in Faisalabad and arrested her stepfather for his alleged role...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to accept peace pact reached between Afghan sides: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday announced that it would accept any agreement for peace reached between the Afghan sides. The Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said that there...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nationwide anti-polio campaign starts today

Anti-polio campaign of varied duration will start across the country from Monday. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect from coronavirus will be strictly implemented...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arrange for vaccines instead of making speeches, Elahi tells Imran

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Sunday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus his energies on getting the maximum number of people...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Lahore admin mulls shutting down entry, exit points to curtail Covid-19

LAHORE: A cabinet committee on coronavirus will today decide on a proposal to close the entire city to all those travelling to and from...

India’s coronavirus cases peak over 12 million for first time

WHO report says animals likely source of Covid-19

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.