SHC extends PPP leader’s bail in NAB case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan in a wealth beyond means case.

The court conducted the hearing of Wassan’s request against the probe initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, a NAB prosecutor told the court the agency has decided to shut the inquiry against Wassan and the recommendation was forwarded to its headquarters.

The prosecutor added a response was from the NAB headquarters was awaited.

The high court gave time to NAB to submit their response in the bail petition. Later, it extended the pre-arrest bail until May 4 and adjourned the hearing.

The former minister is accused of being in possession of assets beyond his known sources of income and owning properties through frontmen.