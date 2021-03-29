CITY

SHC extends PPP leader’s bail in NAB case

By INP

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan in a wealth beyond means case.

The court conducted the hearing of Wassan’s request against the probe initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, a NAB prosecutor told the court the agency has decided to shut the inquiry against Wassan and the recommendation was forwarded to its headquarters.

The prosecutor added a response was from the NAB headquarters was awaited.

The high court gave time to NAB to submit their response in the bail petition. Later, it extended the pre-arrest bail until May 4 and adjourned the hearing.

The former minister is accused of being in possession of assets beyond his known sources of income and owning properties through frontmen.

NATIONAL

O-level, IGCSE exams from May 10: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Monday announced annual assessments for O-level and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), previously due to start...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tribesmen call off sit-in after successful talks

ISLAMABAD: Tribesmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) protesting the killing of four young men called off the demonstration after successful talks with the provincial government,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Teen girls charged with killing Pakistani driver in Washington

WASHINGTON: Two girls, ages 13 and 15, were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week while working at...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC commutes death sentence after 23 years

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday commuted the death sentence of a convict who had spent 23 years on death row, after determining he had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation continues to grapple with third wave as positivity rate soars to 11pc

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The country on Monday registered 4,525 new infections of the coronavirus as the transmission rate soared to 11.2 percent, a marker of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet to decide Covid-19 jabs’ price after criticism

ISLAMABAD: Days after Transparency International asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the policy of allowing private import of the Covid-19 vaccine, he summoned...
Read more
NATIONAL

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday commuted the death sentence of a convict who had spent 23 years on death row, after determining he had...

