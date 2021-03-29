PU announces postponement of all exams

Punjab University (PU) on Monday announced that it was postponing all exams with immediate effect due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the province.

PU, in its official notification, stated: “It is hereby notified that all written and practical examinations of the University of Punjab being conducted from 30-03-2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect.”

“The next date of the examinations shall be notified two weeks before exams,” the notification added.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced further restrictions from April 1 on activities contributing to the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus, Buzdar said the provincial government cannot impose restrictions on economic activities.

He urged the public to show responsibility and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the health authorities, stressing that there was no way to “control the pandemic without help from the masses.”

Separately, the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Department extended on Monday the closure of all the public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools and colleges, paramedical and allied health sciences institutes until April 11.

“In continuation of this Department’s notification dated March 12, 2021, all the public and private Medical Universities/Colleges, Dental Colleges, Nursing Schools/Colleges, Paramedical/Allied Health Sciences Schools/Colleges shall remain closed from March 29, 2021, till April 11, 2021,” read a notification issued by the department.

The staff and faculty of these institutions involved in clinical duties have been instructed to perform their duties while the vice-chancellors or principals concerned may decide about relieving the staff not involved in any clinical duties.

It said all examinations of public and private MBBS and BDS students, nursing students, paramedical and allied health sciences students will be held as per the schedule.

The department has banned sports and cultural events at public and private medical institutes.