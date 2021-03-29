NATIONAL

PU announces postponement of all exams

By News Desk

Punjab University (PU) on Monday announced that it was postponing all exams with immediate effect due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the province.

PU, in its official notification, stated: “It is hereby notified that all written and practical examinations of the University of Punjab being conducted from 30-03-2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect.”

“The next date of the examinations shall be notified two weeks before exams,” the notification added.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced further restrictions from April 1 on activities contributing to the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus, Buzdar said the provincial government cannot impose restrictions on economic activities.

He urged the public to show responsibility and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the health authorities, stressing that there was no way to “control the pandemic without help from the masses.”

Separately, the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Department extended on Monday the closure of all the public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools and colleges, paramedical and allied health sciences institutes until April 11.

“In continuation of this Department’s notification dated March 12, 2021, all the public and private Medical Universities/Colleges, Dental Colleges, Nursing Schools/Colleges, Paramedical/Allied Health Sciences Schools/Colleges shall remain closed from March 29, 2021, till April 11, 2021,” read a notification issued by the department.

The staff and faculty of these institutions involved in clinical duties have been instructed to perform their duties while the vice-chancellors or principals concerned may decide about relieving the staff not involved in any clinical duties.

It said all examinations of public and private MBBS and BDS students, nursing students, paramedical and allied health sciences students will be held as per the schedule.

The department has banned sports and cultural events at public and private medical institutes.

Previous articleShab-e-Barat to be observed tonight
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shab-e-Barat to be observed tonight

ISLAMABAD: Shab-e-Barat will be observed tonight (Monday) to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty. On this night, Muslims offer special prayers for the security and prosperity...
Read more
NATIONAL

O-level, IGCSE exams from May 10: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Monday announced annual assessments for O-level and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), previously due to start...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tribesmen call off sit-in after successful talks

ISLAMABAD: Tribesmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) protesting the killing of four young men called off the demonstration after successful talks with the provincial government,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Teen girls charged with killing Pakistani driver in Washington

WASHINGTON: Two girls, ages 13 and 15, were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week while working at...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC commutes death sentence after 23 years

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday commuted the death sentence of a convict who had spent 23 years on death row, after determining...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation continues to grapple with third wave as positivity rate soars to 11pc

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The country on Monday registered 4,525 new infections of the coronavirus as the transmission rate soared to 11.2 per cent, a marker of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Tribesmen call off sit-in after successful talks

ISLAMABAD: Tribesmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) protesting the killing of four young men called off the demonstration after successful talks with the provincial government,...

Teen girls charged with killing Pakistani driver in Washington

SC commutes death sentence after 23 years

Nation continues to grapple with third wave as positivity rate soars to 11pc

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.